Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K's Rajouri, Army retaliates

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jammu, Aug 07: Pakistan on Wednesday again violated ceasefire in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir. The firing from across the border started in Sunderbani sector around 10.15 pm, prompting retaliation by Indian Army.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Pakistan violated ceasefire on Tuesday by mortar shelling and small arms firing on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

This was the third ceasefire violation along the LoC in the past four days. On August 3, Pakistan targeted Mehdhar sector of Poonch.

Last month, two Army personnel and a 10-day-old baby were killed and several civilians injured in heavy Pakistani shelling and firing in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region.