  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pakistan violates ceasefire, claims to have killed 5 soldiers; Indian Army rejects claims: reports

    By Vishal S
    |

    Srinagar, Aug 15: Pakistan violated the ceasefire in several places along the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday including Krishna Ghati, Uri and Rajouri sectors, said reports. The Indian Army is said to have retaliated to Pakistan's firing.

    Pakistani forces claimed that five Indian soldiers were killed, news agency ANI reported. Indian Army reportedly denied Pakistan Army's claims of 5 Indian soldiers dead in ceasefire violations along the Line of Control.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    ANI reported while quoting sources that three Pakistani soldiers were killed in the retaliatory action by the Indian forces.

    While the ceasefire violation at KG sector is said to have by stopped by 5.30 pm, the firing at Uri and Rajouri are still said to underway as of 6.30 pm.

    [J&K: Jawan injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Nowshera sector]

    Yesterday, Pakistan summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the alleged "unprovoked ceasefire violations" by Indian troops across the Line of Control. Pakistan alleged that a civilian was killed.

    Mohammad Faisal, Director General (South Asia and SAARC) and Pakistan foreign ministry spokesperson, summoned Ahluwalia to condemn "the unprovoked ceasefire violations" by the Indian forces on August 13 in Hot Spring Sector in which a 38-year-old man of Laychayal village was killed.

    More PAKISTAN News

    Read more about:

    pakistan indian army jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Thursday, August 15, 2019, 19:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue