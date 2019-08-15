Pakistan violates ceasefire, claims to have killed 5 soldiers; Indian Army rejects claims: reports

Srinagar, Aug 15: Pakistan violated the ceasefire in several places along the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday including Krishna Ghati, Uri and Rajouri sectors, said reports. The Indian Army is said to have retaliated to Pakistan's firing.

Pakistani forces claimed that five Indian soldiers were killed, news agency ANI reported. Indian Army reportedly denied Pakistan Army's claims of 5 Indian soldiers dead in ceasefire violations along the Line of Control.

ANI reported while quoting sources that three Pakistani soldiers were killed in the retaliatory action by the Indian forces.

While the ceasefire violation at KG sector is said to have by stopped by 5.30 pm, the firing at Uri and Rajouri are still said to underway as of 6.30 pm.

Yesterday, Pakistan summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the alleged "unprovoked ceasefire violations" by Indian troops across the Line of Control. Pakistan alleged that a civilian was killed.

Mohammad Faisal, Director General (South Asia and SAARC) and Pakistan foreign ministry spokesperson, summoned Ahluwalia to condemn "the unprovoked ceasefire violations" by the Indian forces on August 13 in Hot Spring Sector in which a 38-year-old man of Laychayal village was killed.