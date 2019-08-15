  • search
    Army rejects Pakistan's claim of killing 5 Indian soldiers, dubs it "fictitious"

    By Vishal S
    |

    Srinagar, Aug 15: Pakistan violated the ceasefire in several places along the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday including Krishna Ghati, Uri and Rajouri sectors, said reports. The Indian Army is said to have retaliated to Pakistan's firing.

    Pakistani forces claimed that five Indian soldiers were killed. Indian Army reportedly denied Pakistan Army's claims of 5 Indian soldiers have died in cross-border firing.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The response by the Indian Army came after Pakistan military's spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed that three of its soldiers and five Indian personnel were killed in the cross-border firing.

    In a tweet, Ghafoor also alleged that the Indian Army has increased firing along the LoC in an effort to divert attention from the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir. He claimed that a number of bunkers were damaged and "intermittent exchange of fire continues".

    When asked about Pakistan's claim, a senior Indian Army official said: "The claim made by Pakistan's military is fictitious." There have been reports of the Pakistan army increasing its deployment along the LoC after India's decision to withdraw special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

    [J&K: Jawan injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Nowshera sector]

    Yesterday, Pakistan summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the alleged "unprovoked ceasefire violations" by Indian troops across the Line of Control. Pakistan alleged that a civilian was killed.

    Mohammad Faisal, Director General (South Asia and SAARC) and Pakistan foreign ministry spokesperson, summoned Ahluwalia to condemn "the unprovoked ceasefire violations" by the Indian forces on August 13 in Hot Spring Sector in which a 38-year-old man of Laychayal village was killed.

