  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pakistan violates ceasefire at Poonch

    By
    |

    Jammu, May 30: The Pakistan Army resorted to intense firing on forward areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, a defence spokesperson said.

    Pakistan violates ceasefire at Poonch
    Representational Image

    The intense firing from small arms across the border started around 10 am in Kirni sector, drawing befitting retaliation by Indian Army, the spokesperson said.

    Two terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter

    The unprovoked ceasefire violation was initiated by Pakistan and the cross-border firing between the two sides was going on when last reports were received, according to the spokesperson.

      PM Modi writes letter to the nation on 1st anniversary of his second tenure | Oneindia News

      There was no immediate report of any casualty on the Indian side, he added.

      More PAKISTAN ARMY News

      Read more about:

      pakistan army ceasefire violation pakistan

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue