    Pakistan violates ceasefire at multiple locations across LoC after India

    Srinagar, Feb 26; Hours after the Indian Air Force (IAF) launched air strikes on terror camps and launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC), Pakistan retaliated by violating ceasefire for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday at multiple locations along the Line of Control (LoC) and the border.

    According to the reports, Pakistan violated ceasefire at Kanachak sector in Jammu, Rajouri district, Akhnoor sector, Nawshera sector, and Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

    The Indian Army on Tuesday said Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire agreement on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Pir Panjal valley's Rajouri and Poonch districts and Jammu's Akhnoor.

    On Monday, the Pakistan Army has resorted to firing and mortar shelling on forward posts and civilian areas along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts on seven of the last eight days.

    At about 18:30 hours on Monday, Pakistan launched unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing small arms along the LoC in Nowshera sector.

    They had violated the ceasefire agreement in the same sector on Sunday as well, by shelling with mortars and firing small arms.

    Amid rising tension between India and Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attack and increasing ceasefire violations, the people along the LoC and the International Border (IB) in this region are living under constant fear, they said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 20:11 [IST]
