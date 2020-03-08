Pakistan violates ceasefire along Line of Control

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 08: The Pakistan Army on Saturday shelled and fired on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a defence spokesman said.

The firing from small arms and mortar shelling from across the LoC began at 1.30 pm. In retaliation, the Indian Army gave a befitting reply, he said.

There are no immediate reports of any casualty on the Indian side. Cross-border shelling was going on when the reports last came in, the spokesman said.