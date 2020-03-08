  • search
Trending Coronavirus Nirbhaya
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pakistan violates ceasefire along Line of Control

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 08: The Pakistan Army on Saturday shelled and fired on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a defence spokesman said.

    Pakistan violates ceasefire along Line of Control

    The firing from small arms and mortar shelling from across the LoC began at 1.30 pm. In retaliation, the Indian Army gave a befitting reply, he said.

    Two killed after Pakistan army attacks 5 unarmed Indian civilians along LoC

    There are no immediate reports of any casualty on the Indian side. Cross-border shelling was going on when the reports last came in, the spokesman said.

    More LINE OF CONTROL News

    Read more about:

    line of control pakistan army ceasefire violation

    Story first published: Sunday, March 8, 2020, 10:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 8, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X