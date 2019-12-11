  • search
    Pakistan trying to replenish depleted terrorist strength in Valley

    New Delhi, Dec 11: As many as 84 infiltration attempts were made along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and 59 terrorists could have entered the valley since August 2019, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in the Lok Sabha.

    In a written reply to a starred question in the House, Reddy said regular attempts of infiltration by terrorists through the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir sponsored and supported from across the border are being made.

    "84 such attempts have been made from across the border and it is estimated that 59 such terrorists could have infiltrated," he said.

    As many as 22,557 militants have been neutralised in incidents of terrorist violence by security forces till December 1 this year, 1011 terrorists killed, 42 apprehended and 2253 pushed back from 2005 till October 21, 2019 due to efficient vigil of security forces, he said.

    Infiltration attempts are part of proxy war agenda of adversary to replenish the depleted terrorist strength in the valley to achieve its intention to ratchet up violence in Jammu and Kashmir, Reddy said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 8:56 [IST]
