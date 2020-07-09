Pakistan terrorist from Lashkar involved in murder of BJP leader in J&K

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 09: The Jammu and Kashmir police have identified two Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorists who were involved in the murder of BJP leader Sheikh Waseem Bari along with his father and brother.

The J&K police say that one of the terrorists is from Pakistan and he has been identified as Abir Hakani. A massive manhunt has been launched, the police also said.

A BJP leader, his brother and father were shot dead by terrorists in the heart of Bandipore town of North Kashmir Wednesday night, prompting the Jammu and Kashmir authorities to arrest seven policemen for alleged negligence in protect him, officials said.

The incident took place at the shop-cum-residence of BJP leader Wasim Bari, earlier district president of the party, where some motorcycle-borne terrorists attacked the three from a close range with a silencer-fitted revolver, they said.

Bari was the face of the BJP in North Kashmir and played a huge role in getting cadres for the party in there.

The place of incident is barely 10 metres away from the main police station, they said.

J&K Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said Bari and his family members at the shop when the terrorists fired at them. The trio was shifted to the district hospital in a critical condition where they succumbed to their injuries.

Besides Bari, his brother Umar and father Bashir Ahmad were killed in the firing, police said.

Seven policemen have been arrested for alleged negligence in protecting Bari, police said.

BJP leader and National General Secretary Ram Madhav condoled Bari's death.