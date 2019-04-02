Pakistan sympathisers can contact Sidhu for visas: Giriraj Singh

New Delhi, Apr 2: In a bitter jibe at Punjab Minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday said those harbouring views similar to that of National Conference's Akbar Lone should contact 'Imran Khan's friend Sidhu ji' for visa.

National Conference MLA Akbar Lone on Saturday (March 23) raised pro-Pakistan slogans at a rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, and called Pakistan "his Muslim nation on the other side." Lone also threatened to abuse anyone who abuses Pakistan.

"Main Akbar Lone ji aur Akbar Lone ke sonch wale logon se kahna chahta hun ki ye 135 aur 140 crore desh ki janta Pakistan ko galiyan de, to aap 10-10 gaali do ge to bahut galiyan ho jayegi, tumhari umr thak jayegi, tumhari zubaan thak jayyegi. Issliye, Akbar Lone aur uss mansikta ke log, Imran ke dost aur Congress Rahul ji ke messiah Sidhu ji se sampark karein, wo seedha visa-weesa de ke pahuncha denge ("I would like to caution Akbar Lone and those subscribing to his views that if this country of 135-140 crore people were to abuse Pakistan once, Akbar Lone and his sympathisers will find their lifespan shortened and their tongues fatigued if they were to hurl 10 abuses in retaliation. These people can contact Rahul Gandhi's messiah Navjot Sinhu who can arrange their visas.)," Singh said, as per a Hindustan Times report.

Lone had said that when a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader shouted "Pakistan Murdabad" he responded with "Pakistan Zindabad"..

Condemning Lone's comments, BJP leaders have demanded strict action against him. Congress-NC joint candidate Raman Bhalla from Poonch Lok Sabha seat also slammed Lone and asked Farooq Abdullah to act against him, said reports.