Pakistan stops postal mail service from India: Ravi Shankar Prasad

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Oct 21: India on Monday slammed Pakistan for unilaterally stopping postal mail service between the two nations, saying the move was in contravention of international norms.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Pakistan took the decision without giving any notice to India.

"Pakistan''s decision is directly in contravention of international postal union norms. But Pakistan is Pakistan," said Prasad, who is the Minister for Communications and Information Technology, on the sidelines of an event in Delhi.

The minister said Pakistan "without any prior notice or information has stopped sending postal department's letters to India".