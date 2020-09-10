YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pakistan shells forward areas in Poonch

    By
    |

    Jammu, Sep 10: The Pakistan Army opened fire and shelled forward areas along the LoC in three sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

    Pakistan shells forward areas in Poonch
    Representational Image

    The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, a defence spokesman said.

    Alert along LoC after ISI uses drones to drop weapons for terrorists

    "At about 0530, 1145 and 1215 hours today, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Mankote, Degwar and Mendhar sectors", the spokesman said.

    On September 2, a JCO was killed in ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army along the LoC in Keri sector of Rajouri.

    More PAKISTAN ARMY News

    Read more about:

    pakistan army jammu and kashmir ceasefire violation loc

    Story first published: Thursday, September 10, 2020, 17:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 10, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X