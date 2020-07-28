Pakistan sets agenda for August 5 and this includes criticism of Indian govt by Indian leaders

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 28: In the next couple of days, Pakistan has planned a host of propaganda programmes against India. This comes in the wake of a year going by on August 5, when the Indian Parliament abrogated Article 370 or the special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistan Army has set out a flow chart titled Black Day-August 5. The programme begins with the visit by the foreign media from Kashmir.

India objects to attempts by Pakistan to convert Gurudwara into a Mosque

Pakistan also has planned a release of a package one by the Public Relations Division and termed this programme as 'Indian brutalities and resilience of Kashmiris. On August 5, a statement would be issued by the DG ISPR on how the Pakistan Army stands by the Kashmiris in their struggle.

Several special supplements have been planned in all major newspapers by the Ministry of Information and Broadcast, Pakistan. Further, Pakistan also plans on putting out tweets of the OIC and International Human Rights Organisations. A statement from the President of Turkey, PM of Malaysia and the Chinese foreign office is also on the anvil.

The final package would involve criticism of the Indian Government by Indian political leaders on the Kashmir issue.