Pakistan's radio channel warfare: A nefarious design to fuel anti-India sentiments in border areas

New Delhi, Nov 23: Pakistan knows it very well that it cannot defeat India in a conventional war, so it resorts to unscrupulous tactics to inflict damage on India. Be it sending terrorists across LoC or supporting the insurgency in sensitive areas, Pakistan to hell-bent to bleed India with a thousand cuts.

What has now come to fore is that Pakistan has set up at least 15 round-the-clock FM stations along to border to fuel anti-India sentiments.

According to research conducted by Rajesh Bhat, who is currently working in the Policy Division of the Directorate of All India Radio, these stations devote a good chunk of time to religious broadcasts. These broadcasts can be clearly heard in Poonch, Rajouri, Nowshera, RS Pura and Jammu city, besides the border areas of Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozpur and Fazilka in Punjab.

Some of the broadcasts spew venom against India and make attempt to rouse an anti-India sentiment in some communities, a report in Defencenews.in said.

[Why has Pakistan developed tactical nuclear weapons? Major Gen PK Sehgal explains]

The report also mentioned how Radio Pakistan and 'Azad Kashmir Radio' acted as a bridge between the infiltrators and their masters and helped establish communication channels for them.

All this is part of psychological warfare which appears to be the latest tool being used by Pakistani agencies to fuel tension in India. Not only along India's Western border, the Pakistani agencies are active even in Bangladesh where they support some radical groups. Bangladesh is aware of ISI's nefarious designs. Dhaka fears that the ISI will use the Rohingya refugees to prop up the Jammat-e-Islami, Bangladesh and other associated political groups to foment trouble.

Bangladesh Government believes that the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka has emerged as a centre of anti-government activities as well as activities against India too. In Nepal, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is establishing itself and is plotting to launch attacks on Indian soil.