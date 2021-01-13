Pakistan’s new infiltration routes: Sophisticated ISI, army engineered tunnels

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 13: Pakistan made yet another attempt at infiltrating its terrorists. The Border Security Force (BSF) has detected a trans-border tunnel along the India-Pakistan International Border in Bobbiyan village in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A senior officer said that a terror tunnel was detected by the BSF in Bobbiyan village of Hiranagar this morning. He said that the tunnel originated from Pakistan to facilitate the infiltration of terrorists. The tunnel is around 150 kilometres long and a lot of engineering has gone into it. This is a deliberate attempt by Pakistan to push terrorists into India, Inspector General, BSF, N S Jamwal told news agency ANI.

BSF detects trans-border tunnel along Indo-Pak border

On November 22, a similar tunnel in the Samba sector used by four Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists was detected. The terrorists were gunned down at the Ban toll plaza near Nagrota on November 19.

The Pakistan Army and the ISI has been constructing trans-border tunnels to create new infiltration routes. The entry of this tunnel was spotted from the zero line and the 3 feet tunnel was constructed at a depth of 25 to 30 feet.

In November the BSF had detected a tunnel at the International Border in the Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Officials OneIndia spoke with said that the tunnel could not have been made without the help of the Pakistan establishment.

With Pakistan's propaganda machinery falling flat after the abrogation of Article 370, it is making every attempt to send terrorists to the Valley and carry out terror attacks. The Pakistan establishment also wanted to disrupt the upcoming DDC polls, the official cited above also said.

The tunnel, which was 2.5 metre wide and 25 to 30 metre deep was constructed with proper engineering effort to ensure that it is not detected as its opening was found surrounded with sarkanda (elephant grass).

Mobile data analysis: How BSF unearthed ISI engineered tunnel used by JeM terrorists

This time around the BSF did not stumble upon the tunnel. The officials learnt that the Pakistan Army had started building the tunnel to create a new infiltration route. Officials say that there have been a spurt in the number of ceasefire violations. The Pakistan Army wants to divert the attention of the Indian forces from these tunnels. In 2020 alone there have been 930 ceasefire violations by Pakistan when compared to the 605 in 2019.