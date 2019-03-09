  • search
    Pakistan High Commissioner returns to India, to resume office soon

    New Delhi, Mar 09: Pakistan's High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood arrived in New Delhi on Saturday and is expected to resume office soon.

    Pakistan High Commissioner to India, Sohail Mahmood. PTI file photo
    Sohail Mahmood met with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday and took his advice on Indo-Pak relations before returning to his post in New Delhi.

    Mehmood  was called back to Islamabad for consultations following flare-up of tensions between the two neighbours in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack. The envoy took Prime Minister Khan's advice on Pak-India relations before he returned to his post in New Delhi, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

    Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria was also called to New Delhi for consultations in the wake of the attack that killed 40 CRPF soldiers. Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group claimed responsibility for the attack on February 14.

    (With PTI inputs)

