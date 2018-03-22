Pakistan's envoy Sohail Mahmood likely to return to India today

Pakistan's High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood, who was called back to Islamabad last week for a meeting to discuss diplomatic tensions with India, is likely to return to New Delhi today.

Mehmood will host a 'Pakistan National Day' function at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on Friday.

Over the past fifteen days, both sides have been trading charges over harassment of their diplomats and accusing each other of violating the Geneva Convention rules.

Pakistani officials even released a video of such 'harassment', in which a white car is seen blocking their diplomat's vehicle in Delhi and people on motorcycles abusing and filming the occupants. Meanwhile, New Delhi maintained that it uses diplomatic channels, and not the media, to protest.

Indian officials privately said that life had become 'very difficult' for diplomats at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. "Forget aggressive tailing, we've had people throw garbage and spit on our diplomatic vehicles in Islamabad in full view of local police," one official said.

Last week, Pakistani media reports said Mahmood was unlikely to return to India any time soon.

Mehmood, who was summoned to Islamabad on Thursday, "will not return to India anytime soon," Pakistani media quoted foreign ministry officials as saying.

Pakistan also pulled out of a World Trade Organization (WTO) meeting held in New Delhi last week.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day