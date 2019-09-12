  • search
    Pakistan's attempt to polarise, politicise Kashmir at UNHRC rejected: India

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 12: India on Thursday said Pakistan's attempt to polarise and politicise the Kashmir issue at the UN Human Rights Council has been rejected and said Islamabad must understand that repeating a lie does not turn it into truth.

    ‘Repeating a lie doesn’t turn it into truth’: India ticks off Pakistan over Kashmir

    "Quite audacious on part of Pakistan, which is epicenter of terrorism to pretend to speak on behalf of global community on human rights. This is very rich. They need to understand repeating a lie doesn't turn it into gospel truth, which came out during session," external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

    World trusts India on Kashmir, not us, admits Pakistan minister

    He also said that India had effectively responded to Pakistan's "lies" at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva earlier this week.

    "At United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), our delegation put forth our stand. We responded to Pakistan's lies and distorted statement. Global community is aware of Pakistan's role in aiding terrorist infrastructure in their country," Kumar said.

    Pakistan had been complaining about alleged Indian "atrocities" in Kashmir particularly after the government scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status and divided it into two Union territories.

    At the UNHRC meet in Geneva on Tuesday, India fiercely defended its decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and rejected Pakistan's right to speak on alleged "atrocities" and said Islamabad was misusing international platforms for its "malicious political agendas under the garb of human rights".

    india pakistan kashmir unhrc

    Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 18:55 [IST]
