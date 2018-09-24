Pakistan PM tries to addresses International audience on peace talks

New Delhi, Sep 24: Ever since India rejected talks offer of Pakistan, Prime Minister of the country Imran Khan has not only harshly commented indirectly on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi but seems in the hurry to initiate talks. Now he saying that Indian leadership should shun aside their arrogance and start peace process. Imran Khan has gone to the extent of saying that offer made by Pakistan for dialogues should not be considered as country's weakness.

The Pakistan Prime Minister said that Indian leadership must set aside its arrogance and start peace process between the two country. Earlier the Pakistan PM had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking to re-start bilateral talks on key issues including on terrorism and Kashmir.

Sources said that Pakistan Prime Minister seems to be in hurry to prove in Pakistan that he seriously looking to better relations with India. There is every chances that he might be under military pressure to initiate the issue in this manner so further propaganda could be unleashed. A strategic expert on Pakistan matters Ashis Shukla told One India, "Core area of foreign policy is captured by Army that included Indo-Pakistan relation, relations with Afghanistan, China and the US and now with Russia. Let there be any civilian leader in the country but if it wants any deal with India on Kashmir then it cannot do without approval of Army."

Earlier India agreed to have a meeting with Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York which Indian foreign minister Sushma Swaraj was also to attend. But India called off the meeting citing several reasons.

Sources said that now the Pakistan Prime Minister is trying to give a message to the world that it is committed to peace talks but India is not coming forward when Khan said that Indian leadership should shun arrogance and hold peace talks with Pakistan. But in the same breath he had said that friendship offer of Pakistan should not be considered as its weakness to address his home audience. He further said that friendship between Pakistan and India will help overcome poverty.

Experts on the issue are of the view that Pakistan's approach towards peace process is confusing as it is threatening India as well by saying that no hostility will be tolerated by the country. The Pakistan PM said that friendship between Pakistan and India was in the benefit of both the countries. Moreover, Pakistan will not take pressure of any world power.

Imran Khan had earlier tweeted, "Disappointed at the arrogant and negative response by India to my call for resumption of the peace dialogue. However, all my life I have come across small men occupying big offices who do not have the vision to see the larger picture."