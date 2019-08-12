Pakistan 'mobilises fighter jets' in Skardu near Ladakh; India keeping an eye

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Aug 12: Amid the ongoing tensions with Pakistan over the abrogation of the Article 370, Pakistani forces have started preparing to deploy fighter jets close to Ladakh, government sources told ANI news agency.

"Three C-130 transport aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force were used on Saturday to ferry equipment to their Skardu air base opposite the Union Territory of Ladakh. The Indian agencies concerned are keeping a close eye on the movement of Pakistanis along the border areas," sources told ANI.

Sources said the equipment moved to the forward operating base could be support equipment for fighter aircraft operations.

Pakistanis are most likely to move in their JF-17 fighter planes to the Skardu air field, they said.

The Indian intelligence agencies along with the Air Force and Army are keeping a close watch on the movement of the Pakistani Air Force as they can see almost the entire length and breadth of Pakistan.

Sources said the Pakistan Air Force was planning to conduct an exercise of its Air Force and Army elements and the move of shifting planes to the forward base could also be a part of it.

Skardu is a forward operating base of the Pakistan Air Force and it uses it to support its Army operations on the border with India.

Earlier in the day, the customary exchange of sweets between the BSF and Pakistan Rangers along the International Border did not take place on Monday on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, officials said.

The unilateral downgrading of diplomatic ties by Pakistan with India in the wake of the Modi government's decision to revoke provisions of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir is being seen as a reason for the non-conduct of the ceremony. They said the Pakistani side refused to attend the ceremony after the Border Security Force (BSF) sent across official communication to exchange sweets and greetings along the IB running through Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat.