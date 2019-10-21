Pakistan making 'business out of faith', Harsimrat on Kartarpur service charge

Chandigarh, Oct 21: Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal has slammed Pakistan for its insistence of charging USD 20 as service fee from Indian devotees for visiting Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara, saying that the neighbouring country has made a "business out of faith".

"The $20 fee each charged by Pakistan for Kartarpur Sahib darshan is atrocious. How will a poor devotee pay this amount? Pakistan has made a business out of faith.

@ImranKhanPTI's statement that this fee will boost Pak's economy & result in earning foreign exchange is highly shameful," Harsimrat said a tweet.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had also lashed out at Pakistan for demanding the USD 20 service charge, saying it was tantamount to "putting a ticket" on visiting the historic gurdwara.

During third round of meeting between both nations last month, India had expressed disappointment over Pakistan's "persistent inflexibility" on USD 20 service fee issue and had asked it to reconsider it.