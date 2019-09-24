  • search
    Pakistan lines up 500 terrorists at border, makes infiltration attempts

    New Delhi, Sep 23: Indian security forces have been given full freedom to effectively deal with any infiltration bid along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir following inputs that around 450-500 well-trained terrorists are waiting at terror launch pads to sneak into the Valley as part of Pakistan's design to trigger unrest, military sources have said.

    Some of the terrorists waiting to infiltrate into India were trained at the Jaish-e-Mohammad camp in Balakot which was bombed by Indian Air Force (IAF) in February, the sources said.

    Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday said Pakistan has reactivated the Balakot terror camp very recently.

    JeM's Balakot facility hit by IAF re-activated, extensive training activity reported by intel

    The sources said a large group of terrorists are waiting at the terror launch-pads in Lipa valley on the Pakistani side.

      Indian troops push back BAT terrorists, video released

      According to intelligence inputs, Pakistan-based terror groups are likely to target vital installations in several key cities.

      "Around 450-500 terrorists are waiting at the terror launch pads along the LoC in PoK," said a source.

      They said Pakistan's plan is to create unrest in Kashmir with an aim to project to the international community that the situation in the Valley is deteriorating after India decided to withdraw the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

      The sources said the Army remains on high alert and has been given full freedom to deal with any security challenge "effectively".

