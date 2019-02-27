India rubbishes Pak claim of air force jets being shot down

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 27: A day after the Indian Air Force hit terror camps in Pakistan, Pakistani jets have violated Indian Air space.

The jets violated Indian air space by entering the border areas of Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir;s Rajouri district. A bomb was dropped on the way out.

Pakistani jets violated Indian air space, but were pushed back by Indian aircaft, the report said while quoting top officials. The jets entered into Indian air space over Nowshera sector this morning, but were immediately pushed back by Indian jets on air patrol.

The Pakistan Foreign Office in a statement said that this was not a retaliation to continued Indian belligerence. Pakistan has therefore taken strikes at non-military targets avoiding human loss and collateral damage.

The statement further read, " sole purpose being to demonstrate our right, will and capability for self defence. We have no intention of escalation, but are fully prepared to do so if forced into that paradigm. That is why we took the action with clear warning and in broad daylight."

#Pakistanstrikesback #PAF undertook strikes across LoC from Pakistani airspace. Sole purpose of this action was to demonstrate our right, will and capability for self defence. We do not wish to escalate but are fully prepared if forced into that paradigm#PakistanZindabad — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) February 27, 2019

Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Twitter, " in response to PAF strikes this morning as released by the MoFA, IAF crossed LOC. PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistan airspace. One of the aircraft fell inside AJ&K while the other fell inside IOK. One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area."

In response to PAF strikes this morning as released by MoFA, IAF crossed LOC. PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace. One of the aircraft fell inside AJ&K while other fell inside IOK. One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 27, 2019

India however rubbished the claim. Sources tell Oneindia that no aircraft has been shot by Pakistan. The claim of a pilot being arrested os also not true. All our pilots have been accounted for the source also added.

Meanwhile schools in Rajouri town have been shut following reports of Pakistani jets violating India air space. The Pakistani troops had also resorted to heavy shelling on Indian posts in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir this morning.