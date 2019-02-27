  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pakistan claims strikes across line of control, says two Indian aircraft shot down

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 27: A day after the Indian Air Force hit terror camps in Pakistan, Pakistani jets have violated Indian Air space.

    Pakistan claims strikes across line of control, says two Indian aircraft shot down
    Representational Image

    The jets violated Indian air space by entering the border areas of Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir;s Rajouri district. A bomb was dropped on the way out.

    Pakistani jets violated Indian air space, but were pushed back by Indian aircaft, the report said while quoting top officials. The jets entered into Indian air space over Nowshera sector this morning, but were immediately pushed back by Indian jets on air patrol.

    Also Read | With the Balakot air strike, India not only avenged Pulwama, but Kandahar as well

    The Pakistan Foreign Office in a statement said that this was not a retaliation to continued Indian belligerence. Pakistan has therefore taken strikes at non-military targets avoiding human loss and collateral damage.

    The statement further read, " sole purpose being to demonstrate our right, will and capability for self defence. We have no intention of escalation, but are fully prepared to do so if forced into that paradigm. That is why we took the action with clear warning and in broad daylight."

    Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Twitter, " in response to PAF strikes this morning as released by the MoFA, IAF crossed LOC. PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistan airspace. One of the aircraft fell inside AJ&K while the other fell inside IOK. One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area."

    Meanwhile schools in Rajouri town have been shut following reports of Pakistani jets violating India air space. The Pakistani troops had also resorted to heavy shelling on Indian posts in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir this morning.

    Read more about:

    pakistan jets indian air force

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue