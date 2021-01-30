Pakistan is smuggling weapons and drugs into India: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh alerts Centre

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Chandigarh, Jan 30: Punjab Cheif Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has cautioned about Pakistan's plan to push illegal drugs and weapons into India amid the farmers' protest to cause a disturbance in the border state and demanded an investigation into the matter.

According to reports, the Punjab CM has learnt from the security forces that more illegal drugs and weapons are being pushed into India from across the border and he feels there's a deep conspiracy behind it which needs to be probed.

Coronavirus cases: India records 13,083 fresh COVID-19 cases, 137 fatalities

The chief minister stated that he has been warning the Central government for a long time that "Pakistan is trying to infiltrate".​ He further warned the authorities saying that Pakistan has sleeper cells which they can activate and "a disturbed Punjab suits Pakistan's policy".

"I have a hostile country on my western border. On the north of us, we have China. These two countries are going to collude. About 20 per cent of the Indian army belongs to this area and we can't allow their morale to go down. I think we should be cautious in our choice of putting out news which should not create a situation where the morale of our troops goes down," Punjab CM told reporters.

Budget Session 2021: PM Modi likely to chair all-party meet today

He also said that Pakistan has been sending weapons through drones and is also trying to cause infiltration. There has been a spurt in "drone delivery" since the farmers' agitation started and "weapons, money, and heroine" have been coming in, he added.

The Chief Minister said he met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in November after the farmers' agitation moved to Delhi borders to convey his concerns about Pakistan's attempts to cause a disturbance.