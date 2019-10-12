Pakistan is sending drones to India to arm its terrorists

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 12: The Indian Army has said that Pakistan's latest modus operandi is to use drones to arm its terrorists.

Smuggling of arms into India through the border has become difficult owing to tight security. Hence Pakistan has resorted to using drones to drop off arms and ammunition for its terrorists operating in India.

Northern Command chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, said deploying drones to arm terrorists is one of the new modus operandi of Pakistan, in reply to a question over the issue of dropping arms through drones in Punjab by Pakistan. "But I want to ensure you that Indian Army is capable and determined to foil Pakistan's unholy design. Their designs will not be allowed to succeed," he said.

Drones spotted at border controlled by army base station in Pakistan

In the past two weeks, there have been several sightings of drones in Punjab. As recently as Tuesday the residents of Tendi Wala and Hajara Singh Wala villages, both situated along he Hussainwala border in Ferozepur had reported the sighting of drones.

This development comes after the BSF reported the sighting of a drone from Pakistan on Monday. Prior to this the Punjab Police had found that 5 drones had conducted 8 sorties and dropped off ammunition in Punjab.

A source part of the investigating team informed OneIndia that unlike the past occurrences, this was not an attempt to drop off arms. It appears to be either a case of mischief or an attempt to carry out an aerial survey at the border. We will have a definitive answer in a day or two, the officer informed.

It may be recalled that the Punjab police had found that heavy lifting drones from Pakistan were used to drop off arms and ammunition near the Punjab border. The consignment was meant to be picked up by the members of the KZF and then transported to Jammu and Kashmir, the police also learnt.

More Pakistan drones sighted: Mischief or attempt to survey?

The Punjab Police nabbed four members of the proscribed outfit. Further investigations also led to the arrest of another person identified as Shubhdeep Singh alias Shubh. It is learnt that the five persons had destroyed a drone after it failed to fly back to Pakistan.

They then threw parts of the drone into a canal near the Dhode village. To retrieve the material, more than five divers were pressed into service.