Pakistan is enforcing institutional disappearance, India tells UN

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 28: In a strong response to Pakistan's role in fighting terrorism, India has told the United Nations Human Rights Council that Islamabad de-listed 4,000 international terrorists.

India's first secretary to United Nations in Geneva, Pawan Badhe said, full-scale training camps and launchpads of terrorists are being escalated in Pakistan Occupied parts of Indian Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh at great expense for sustaining cross border terrorism against India.

It's not without reason that Pakistan remains a safe harbour for terrorists. While the world is busy combatting Covid-19 pandemic, Pakistan hoodwinks the world to allow delisting more than 4000 proscribed terrorists to sustain its terror ecosystem," Badhe also said.

"Its baffling that there are 3 outsiders for every 4 in Pakistan Occupied parts of Indian Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh."

The comments are significant as Pakistan plans on declaring Pakistan occupied Kashmir's Gilgti Baltistan as the 5th province of the country. Pakistan has become a minefield for journalists and human rights defenders, while also enforcing institutional disappearance, Badhe also said.