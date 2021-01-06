Pakistan finding very little success in terror infiltration bids

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 06: The Border Security Force is on high alert following intelligence inputs about the large presence of terrorists near the Line of Control.

Ahead of the DDC polls, the ISI had sent a large number of terrorists close to border and was making attempts to aide their infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir. Their specific brief was to disrupt the elections and target the local leaders. However the Indian security forces who were on very high alert managed to foil these attempts being made by the ISI backed terrorists.

Intelligence Bureau officials tell OneIndia that the ISI continues to make attempts to help infiltrate the large number of terrorists. As per estimates, there are nearly 150 terrorists near the LoC who are trying to infiltrate into India.

The IB officer also said that the Pakistan Rangers and the Border Action Team are trying to help the terrorists infiltrate into India. Last year there were an unprecedented number of cease fire violations by Pakistan. The Pakistan Army had been providing cover fire in a bid to help the terrorists enter India. However, the infiltration attempts were largely foiled by the Indian security agencies.

In November, the BSF intensified patrolling along the International Border with Pakistan in the Samba and Rajouri sectors of Jammu and Kashmir.

Following an order by the Director General of the BSF, Rakesh Asthana, the forces began patrolling the above mentioned areas with an objective of unearthing more cross-border tunnels like the one used by the four Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists, who were killed on November 19.

The Border Security Force had said that it detected a 150 metre long tunnel that could have been used by the four Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists for infiltration from Pakistan.

The tunnel was detected by the BSF at the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district.

Officials said that the tunnel could not have been made without the help of the Pakistan establishment. The tunnel which is 150 metres long is 40 metres long on the Pakistan side. It is a newly dug tunnel and was used for the first time by the JeM terrorists.

This well-engineered tunnel was constructed with the help of the Pakistan establishment to aide terrorists in infiltration.