Pakistan diplomat a.k.a ‘Boss’ marked most wanted by NIA

The National Investigation Agency has marked as 'wanted' a Pakistan diplomat who was instrumental in setting up a south Indian module to launch terror attacks.

The NIA which has released two photographs of Siddiqui says that he goes by the alias 'Boss.' The address listed by the NIA states," Counsellor (Visa), The High Commission of Pakistan, Colombo, Sri Lanka. It further says that he is a Pakistani official working in the High Commission of Pakistan, Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Recently the National Investigation filed a charge sheet against a Pakistan diplomat who was posted in Colombo and had planned attacks in South India.

It may be recalled that a consular officer from Pakistan, Amir Zubair Siddiqui had plotted attacks and had even set up a module in the office of the Pakistan high commission in Sri Lanka.

He had raised a module which was to target the US Consulate in Chennai, Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam and the Israeli consulate in Bengaluru. The Q Branch of the CID, Tamil Nadu had busted the case following it was handed over to the NIA.

During the pendency of the probe, Siddiqui was removed overnight from the commission and flown into Pakistan. The accused who were questioned admitted that they were tasked by Siddiqui to strike at important locations in South India.

In the first charge sheet, the NIA had not named the diplomat. However, over a period of time, the probe found more evidence of his involvement following which the agency decided to name him in the additional charge sheet.

