  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pakistan didn’t act against terrorists, so we did: Sitharaman on air strikes

    By
    |

    Chennai, Mar 10: Reiterating that the pre-emptive strikes in Pakistan's Balakot were not 'military action', Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that India had to carryout strikes on terrorist camps as Islamabad did not act.

    On February 26, Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted pre-emptive strike at Jaish-e-Mohammad camp in Pakistan's Balakot. The government, while confirming the air strike, said that a 'large number of terrorists' were killed.

    Pakistan didn’t act against terrorists, so we did: Sitharaman on air strikes
    Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    "It was not a military action, it was a targeted attack on terrorists which actually Pakistan should have done, they didn't...We took decision to hit that nerve centre which was training, funding and giving capacity to what they call Fidayeen. Since we had enough intelligence information to say that that's where it is coming out of, we acted on terror so that no longer goes unattended," Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in Chennai.

    Also Read | Congress leader upset over demand for proof of IAF strike, quits party

    "One thing is very clear Pakistan wasn't acting on terrorists. It continues to be the country where terrorists are trained, funded, supported by military establishment and sent across. Its theory of using non-state actors to keep terrorism going on continues without disturbance," she added.

    The February 26 air strike was seen as India's retaliation to the terrorist attack on CRPF convoy in South Kashmir's Pulwama on February 14 which left 40 security personnel martyred. The very next day after strike at Balakot, Pakistan Air Force fighters had tried entering Indian airspace in Kashmir in a bid to target military installations. But, IAF fighters thwarted the attack and shot down one Pakistani F-16 fighter.

    Also Read | Balakot strike: S-2000 smart bombs penetrated targets, caused blast inside

    Before that in 2016, India had carried out a surgical strike at terrorist camps across LoC and destroyed several terror launchpads.

    More iaf NewsView All

    Read more about:

    iaf nirmala sitharaman

    Story first published: Sunday, March 10, 2019, 17:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue