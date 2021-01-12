Pakistan, China together form a potent threat: Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane

The Imam of Jihadis: Why Pakistan’s actions against Lakhvi are just an eye-wash

New Delhi, Jan 12: Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday said that Pakistan and China together form a potent threat and the threat of collusivity that cannot be wished away.

Addressing the press conference, the Army Chief General said, "Pakistan continues to embrace terrorism. We have zero-tolerance for terror. We reserve our right to respond at a time and place of our own choosing and with precision. This is a clear message we have sent across."

General Naravane also said that Indian forces had to rise to the occasion in dealing with challenges last year, and was "fully prepared" to deal with any threat facing the nation.

"Last year we had to walk the talk and rise to the occasion in dealing with challenges," General Naravane was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. He added, "Pakistan and China together form a potent threat, and the threat of collusivity cannot be wished away."

Amid the standoff with China, General Naravane said India has maintained high alert level along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). "We are ready to meet any eventuality; our operational preparedness is of very high order," he said.

Naravane also accused Pakistan of continuing to use terrorism as "an instrument of state policy".On the need to restructure, the Army chief said, "We are transforming ourselves from manpower-intensive to technology-enabled force. A study was commissioned and a broad roadmap has been prepared to bring in all the new technologies to develop a technology-enabled army to meet challenges of future," he said.

"All that transpired last year has brought out the need to restructure and enhance capabilities. All-round development has taken place and we have signed multiple contracts. I am also glad to say that 80-85 per cent contracts signed are with Indian companies keeping in mind the call for at Aatmanirbhar Bharat by the prime minister," Naravane added.