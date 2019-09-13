Pakistan can get split into 5-6 parts, will not be on world map again: RSS leader Indresh Kumar

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Sep 13: Senior RSS functionary Indresh Kumar on Friday said Pakistan is becoming weak day by day due to its internal conditions and several provinces want to break away from it.

There are many provinces in Pakistan such as Pashtunistan, Balochistan, Sindh and others which want to break away from it due to its social, political and economic conditions, Kumar said.

Curfew imposed in Kishtwar after rifle is snatched from PSO

This could be the second partition of Pakistan after 1971 when it was split into two but this time it could get divided into five to six pieces, he said, adding that there could be a situation that Pakistan will cease to exist on the world map.

Rather than focussing on Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), the neighbouring country should give due attention to its provinces which want to split from it, he said, asserting that both PoK and Aksai Chin are parts of India.