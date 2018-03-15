Pakistan calls back its envoy; India calls it a ‘routine process’

Pakistan on Thursday called back its High Commissioner to India Sohail Mehmood to discuss alleged incidents of harassments of its diplomats by Indian authorities. However, India downplayed the incident and called the development a routine.

Raveesh Kumar, Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, India, in a press conference said, "We take note of their concerns. We are looking into these issues. We will not specify the issues taken up in front of the media. We do not wish to respond to this through media but through established diplomatic channels. Our issues haven't been resolved in Islamabad."

Reacting to the development, the Indian government has said that calling back envoys for consultations is a routine process and there is nothing unusual in this. He also said that India respects the Vienna Convention of 1961 and Pakistan must do the same.

Pakistan on Tuesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh over the alleged harassment of its officials and their families in New Delhi.

In his weekly press briefing, Muhammad Faisal alleged that the Indian government failed to take notice of the increasing incidents of intimidation of Pakistani diplomats, their families and staffers by its intelligence agencies.

"As Indian government did not take any steps to safeguard Pakistani diplomats and their families in India, the Pakistani government has also lodged protests over the matter with the Indian deputy high commissioner as well as India's External Affairs Ministry," stated the Spokesperson.

