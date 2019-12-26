Pak would use volatile situation in UP to strike big at Ayodhya: Intel

New Delhi, Dec 26: The protests and violence in Uttar Pradesh over the new citizenship law has been giving the security forces a nightmare. While the UP police is fighting back to restore calm and order, the Intelligence Bureau said that Pakistan could use this volatile situation to carry out an attack in the state.

The Jaish-e-Mohammad has been tasked with carrying out a major strike at Ayodhya. There are inputs that suggest that terrorists from Pakistan are training to carry out a fidayeen attack in various parts of UP including Ayodhya.

The alert has been graded A and the UP police have been informed about the same. The terrorists would look to take advantage of the volatile situation in the state and strike, an IB official informed OneIndia.

There is already a high state of alert in the state and the police even said that the riots in the state were completely preplanned and staged by radical elements and the opposition parties.

The Intelligence Bureau official also said that the fact that the attack has been tasked to the Jaish-e-Mohammad gives the indication that Pakistan is planning a fidayeen strike. The JeM is an expert at fidayeen attacks and has carried them out on several occasions especially at Jammu and Kashmir.

It may be recalled that in 2005, five Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorists had tried to storm into the make-shift Ram Temple. They were all shot dead and were unable to cause any damage.