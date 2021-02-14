Report claims most of the revered Hindu sites in Pakistan in state of decay

Watch Pakistanis go crazy for cake, foreign minister tries to eat a piece with mask on

Pak woman who became village panchayat’s interim head arrested

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Etah, Feb 14: A Pakistani woman, who had managed to become an interim head of a village panchayat in Jalesar police station area, was arrested on Saturday, police said.

The FIR against Bano Begum had been lodtranspired that Bano Begum was a Pakistan native, who had married Akhtar Ali of Etah on June 8, 1980.

Since her marriage, she had been staying in India by repeatedly extending her long term visa, the SSP saidged on the complaints of villagers who had said despite being a Pakistani national, she had contested the village panchayat elections and after the death of the elected panchayat pradhan, she had also become the interim panchayat head.

Bano Begum, a Pakistani national who had become the interim head of Gadau village panchayat, had been absconding since the registration of an FIR against her on January 1 this year at Jalesar police station, has been arrested, Etah's SSP Sunil Kumar Singh said.

During the investigation, it .terim head of the panchayat on the death of the elected pradhan, the SSP said.

The Jalesar police arrested her on Saturday from near her house on a tip-off, he added.