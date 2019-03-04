  • search
    Pak wanted to hit military targets, launched aircraft from Chakala, Sargodha bases

    New Delhi, Mar 04: Despite denials by Pakistan, Indian officials have now pieced together information that clearly suggests that there was an act of aggression that was aimed at hitting military targets.

    Pakistan had said that its operations on February 27 were not aimed at hitting military installations. Officials tell OneIndia that Pakistan had launched at least 24 aircraft for the aggression. There were F-16s, JF-17s and F-5s, which were flown in from the Chakala Base in Rawalpindi and Sargodha base.

    The attack was launched at 9.45 am and the intent was to hit military installations in the Nowshera-Rajouri sector. Apart from trying to hit the military installations in India, the Pakistan Air Force was trying to provoke the Indian Air Force.

    While Abhinandan Varthaman took on the F-16, another aircraft of the PAF turned back. India on the other hand had readied the Su-30 MKI and Mirage 2000s to counter the aggression.

    However thanks to Varthaman, the F-16 was shot down, following which there was a quick departure by the PAF. Had it not been for him, one would have seen more aggression from Pakistan and they would have looked to hit the military targets. Had this happened, the situation would have further escalated and India would have retaliated by hitting Pakistan targets across the Line of Control, the official also explained.

    Story first published: Monday, March 4, 2019, 12:03 [IST]
