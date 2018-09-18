Pak visit: War of words between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Union minister accuses Navjot Sidhu of misleading people

Badal on Tuesday accused Sidhu of misleading people about Pakistan's alleged assurance on allowing Sikh pilgrims direct access to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, along the India-Pakistan border, next year. The gurdwara is currently built on the site where Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, died on September 22, 1539.

"When he [Sidhu] returned he was shown black flags, everyone was angry that he went there and hugged someone who kills our people," Harsimrat Kaur Badal said. "Instead of apologising, he played with people's sentiments...He said he hugged general as he said Kartarpur corridor will be opened."

The Union minister said a week had passed but neither the Pakistani government nor Sidhu have produced any document on the matter.

Sidhu's rebuttal

Sidhu, in a press conference, claimed that he had taken the first step towards peace and asked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to take up the issue of Kartarpur Sahib corridor for Sikh pilgrims from the Indian state of Punjab.

"We had a detailed discussion during the meeting, I explained to her (Sushma Swaraj) about the necessity of opening of the Kartarpur corridor. A formal request should go from India's side. (The minister) said to me, 'the draft is being prepared and I will write a letter," Mr Sidhu said.

He claimed that he had written to the foreign minister once earlier during the parliament session, urging that New Delhi reciprocate after Pakistan's "gesture".

Is Navjot Sidhu ji a Pakistan spokesperson? asks Vijay Sampla

Speaking to ANI, union minister Vijay Sampla said, "Is Navjot Sidhu ji a Pakistan spokesperson? Is he a Pakistani Govt official? It is Pakistan which has to officially put out a statement or communication on this(Kartarpur corridor), not him. Unfortunately, he thinks politics is also a comedy show."

Sidhu has gone mental, says Sukhbir Singh Badal

He has gone mental. I think he has close relations with ISI and Pakistan, his call details should be probed, says Sukhbir Singh Badal on Navjot Singh Sidhu.