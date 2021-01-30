YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pak violates ceasefire in J&K’s Kathua

    By
    |

    Jammu, Jan 30: The Pakistani army has violated the ceasefire again by resorting to unprovoked firing along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said on Saturday.

    The firing from across the border started around 10.10 pm on Friday in the Bobiyaan border outpost area of Hiranagar sector, prompting an effective retaliation by the Border Security Force (BSF), the officials said.

    Pak violates ceasefire in J&K’s Kathua

    They said the cross-border firing between the two sides continued till 3 am but there was no report of any damage on the Indian side.

    Pak violates cease-fire again

    The BSF detected two cross-border tunnels, one each in the Bobiyaan and Pansar areas of Hiranagar sector, on January 13 and 23 respectively, frustrating Pakistan's attempt to push terrorists into India.

      Moradabad-Agra highway accident | Gandhi statue vandalised in US | Oneindia News

      Both the 150-metre tunnels were detected during an anti-tunneling drive along the IB by the border-guarding force.

      More CEASEFIRE VIOLATION News

      Read more about:

      ceasefire violation jammu and kashmir

      Story first published: Saturday, January 30, 2021, 16:44 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 30, 2021
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X