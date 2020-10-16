Pak troops resort to heavy firing in forward areas

Pakistan prepared to ''go to any extent'' to help Kashmiris: Army chief Gen Bajwa

New Delhi, Oct 16: Pakistani troops engaged in heavy firing and shelling on forward areas and posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday in violation of a ceasefire agreement, officials said.

Indian Army personnel retaliated to the Pakistani fire in the Mankote sector befittingly, they said.

A defence spokesperson said, "At about 0515 hours today, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling mortars along LoC in Mankote sector in district Poonch."

Pakistani troops have violated the ceasefire for 18 times this month.

On Thursday, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) was injured in Pakistani shelling in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.

On October 1, an Army jawan was killed and another injured when the Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire along the LoC in the Krishnagati area of Poonch district, officials said.

An Army personnel was killed and two others, including an officer, were injured on September 5 when Pakistani troops opened heavy fire and shelled the Line of Control in the Sunderbani sector, officials said.

On September 2, a JCO was killed in the ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army along the LoC in Keri sector of Rajouri.