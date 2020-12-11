Words are not enough: Why Trump’s warning to Pak means nothing to 26/11 case

Probes will now go beyond as new Indian anti-terror law takes shape

Pak to pay Lakhvi Rs 1.5 lakh a month following UN approval

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 11: The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) 1267 sanctions committee has allowed payment of Pakistan Rs 1.5 lakh per month to Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, the operational commander of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and one of the masterminds of the 26/11 attack.

Lakhvi, following the attacks in Mumbai was listed under the 1267 committee as a terrorist. He has been out on bail since 2015. The monthly payment to Lakhvi would cover expenses relating to food, medicines, public utility charges, transportation and lawyer fee.

A similar request by the Imran Khan government was approved by the UNSC in the case of Mahmood Sultan Bashiruddin, a nuclear scientist, who had also founded the UN listed entity Ummah Tameer-e-Nau.

Pakistan strikes Imam of Jihadis, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi off terror watch list

It may be recalled that Bashiruddin who was conferred the third highest civilian award in Pakistan, Sitara-e-Imtiaz had worked for the Atomic Energy Commission in Pakistan. He currently lives freely in Pakistan despite being sanctioned by the US and UN following the 9/11 attacks.

There are provisions in the UN Security Council resolutions and committee guidelines for exemption from the assets freeze. It says that member states which intend to authorise, where appropriate, access to frozen funds or other financial assets or economic resources can request for exemption.

Pakistan had made a request under the above mentioned provision, following which a decision has been taken. In the case of Lakhvi, Pakistan has alway conducted a farce trial. While in jail, he had even fathered a child.