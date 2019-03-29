  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pak still counting bodies, but Opposition keeps asking for proof: PM Modi in Odisha

    By
    |

    Koraput, Mar 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi once agan slammed the Opposition for demanding proof of the Balakot airstrike while Pakistan is still counting the number of bodies.

    Speaking at a mega election rally in Odisha's Koraput, PM Modi said, "It has been a month and Pakistan is still counting the bodies. When India takes action against terrorists, enters their home and kills them, even then some people here ask for proof."

    Pak still counting bodies, but Opposition keeps asking for proof: PM Modi in Odisha
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Several Opposition parties have rejected the claims of 300 terrorists being killed in the Balakot airstrike, in which the Indian Air Force (IAF) destroyed a major terror camp.

    'No party name, no appeal for votes': EC gives clean chit to Modi's Mission Shakti speech

    He came down heavily on opposition parties who he said "belittled" the space achievement.

    "Those that are criticising the anti-satellite technology will be given a befitting reply in the elections," he claimed, urging people to vote for a government that can take concrete decisions, not the one that only raises slogans.

    Launching his campaign in eastern India with a rally in Jeypore area of Odisha's Koraput district, the prime minister said the NDA government wouldn't have been able to do any development work in the country without the support of the people.

    He sought blessings from his supporters for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and asserted that the NDA government has left no stone unturned to bring about development in the state.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi lok sabha elections 2019 odisha pakistan

    Story first published: Friday, March 29, 2019, 13:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 29, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue