Pak spy arrested for collecting information on Indian Army

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Jaipur, Mar 13: A 36-year-old man, who was detained near the International Border on suspicion of spying for Pakistan, has been arrested, officials said.

Nawab Khan, a resident of Sam area near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, was detained on Sunday, an official said.

Khan was involved in espionage activities and was working as a jeep driver, Additional Director General of Intelligence Umesh Mishra said.

Also Read | Pakistan dismantled major foreign spy network, say local media reports

Khan used to share information to his handlers based in Pakistan through WhatsApp in code language in exchange for money, Mr Mishra said.

Khan visited Pakistan last year where he came in touch with an agent of that country's intelligence agency ISI. The ISI agent trained him and gave him tasks of collecting and sharing information related to Army movement, the officer said.

He was arrested after being interrogated by a joint team of security agencies.