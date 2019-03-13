  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pak spy arrested for collecting information on Indian Army

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Jaipur, Mar 13: A 36-year-old man, who was detained near the International Border on suspicion of spying for Pakistan, has been arrested, officials said.

    Pak spy arrested for collecting information on Indian Army

    Nawab Khan, a resident of Sam area near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, was detained on Sunday, an official said.

    Khan was involved in espionage activities and was working as a jeep driver, Additional Director General of Intelligence Umesh Mishra said.

    Also Read | Pakistan dismantled major foreign spy network, say local media reports

    Khan used to share information to his handlers based in Pakistan through WhatsApp in code language in exchange for money, Mr Mishra said.

    Khan visited Pakistan last year where he came in touch with an agent of that country's intelligence agency ISI. The ISI agent trained him and gave him tasks of collecting and sharing information related to Army movement, the officer said.

    He was arrested after being interrogated by a joint team of security agencies.

    More spy NewsView All

    Read more about:

    spy arrested pakistan indian army

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 7:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue