  • search
Trending Maharashtra Sabarimala Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pak, separatists working to foil Centre's historic decisions on J&K: Panun Kashmir

    By PTI
    |

    Jammu, Nov 17: Panun Kashmir, an organisation representing Kashmiri Pandit community, on Sunday cautioned the Centre about a sustained campaign within and outside the country to scuttle its initiatives and policy on Jammu and Kashmir.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    It claimed that Pakistan, separatist establishment and a subversive group in India and abroad have started investing heavily to demonize, defame and debunk the measures like abrogation of special status under Article 370 to Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation into two Union Territories.

    "A sustained campaign is going on within and outside the country to project that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working like a Hitler to foil the historic decisions taken by his government in Jammu and Kashmir," Chairman of Panun Kashmir Ajay Chrungoo told reporters here.

    He said the cabal which had been earlier harnessed to promote (former Pakistan president Pervez) Musharaf's formula has now been activated to foil Modi's Jammu and Kashmir policy.

    At all-party meet, Opposition raises Farooq Abdullah's detention; Govt non-committal

    "This cabal has already started acting in an integrated manner in the US, Europe and India. Reluctance of Government of India to recognize the genocide inflicted on Hindus of Kashmir is allowing space and legitimacy to separatist sympathizers to masquerade as defenders of freedom and human rights," Chrungoo said.

    He said Panun Kashmir is aware about the role of this "anti-national lobby".

    "Kashmiri Pandits involved in it have been acting as victim collaborators for quite some time giving credence to separatist propaganda," he said adding the faces are the same who used to promote concepts of porous borders, shared sovereignty and acting as frontline agents of denial of Hindu genocide in Kashmir.

    He said the nexus between Pakistan, separatists in Jammu and Kashmir and those who support a half-separatist Jammu and Kashmir policy based on constitutional recognition needs to be taken seriously and dealt with sternly and effectively.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue