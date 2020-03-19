  • search
Trending Coronavirus MP Floor Test
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pak sent arms into Punjab through 8 sorties of drones: NIA

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 19: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against 9 Khalistan Zindabad Force terrorists in connection with the Punjab drones case.

    It may be recalled that several drones had been sent into Punjab from Pakistan with arms and ammunition last year. It was further revealed that the accused smuggled consignments of arms, ammunition, explosives and fake Indian currency from Pakistan.

    Pak sent arms into Punjab through 8 sorties of drones: NIA
    File Photo

    The drones were used to send in these items and the NIA said that this was done in a bid to revive terrorism in Punjab. They were also planning on executing a big terror incident so as to create an atmosphere of disharmony, communal tension and instability in Punjab and other states in India.

    Quardrocopter drones seized by NIA in case relating to MLA’s killing

    The investigation further revealed that the consignments were sent through a total of 8 sorties of drones between August and September 2019. Further investigations are on.

    More NIA News

    Read more about:

    nia pakistan chargesheet punjab drones

    Story first published: Thursday, March 19, 2020, 7:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 19, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X