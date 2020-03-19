Pak sent arms into Punjab through 8 sorties of drones: NIA

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 19: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against 9 Khalistan Zindabad Force terrorists in connection with the Punjab drones case.

It may be recalled that several drones had been sent into Punjab from Pakistan with arms and ammunition last year. It was further revealed that the accused smuggled consignments of arms, ammunition, explosives and fake Indian currency from Pakistan.

The drones were used to send in these items and the NIA said that this was done in a bid to revive terrorism in Punjab. They were also planning on executing a big terror incident so as to create an atmosphere of disharmony, communal tension and instability in Punjab and other states in India.

Quardrocopter drones seized by NIA in case relating to MLA’s killing

The investigation further revealed that the consignments were sent through a total of 8 sorties of drones between August and September 2019. Further investigations are on.