Pak PM Imran Khan claims support of 58 countries at UNHRC, when there are just 47

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 14: Earlier this week, Pakistan claimed the support of 60 nations at the UNHRC on the Kashmir issue.

In his latest tweet, Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan claimed that they had the support of the 58 countries. I commend the 58 countries that joined Pakistan in Human Rights Council on 10 Sept reinforcing demands of int community for India to stop use of force, lift siege, remove other restrictions, respect & protect Kashmiris' rights & resolve Kashmir dispute through UNSC resolutions, Khan said in a tweet.

However, his tweet was called out immediately by many, who pointed out that the UNHRC has only 47 member nations. Others even asked Khan to share the details of the 58 countries, when there were only 47 member nations.

Last week, Pakistan said it had the support of 60 nations. It, however, did not identify the nations.

Pakistan posted on the website of the Foreign Office the statement and even said that the list of countries would be submitted to the Indian delegation at Geneva. However, India is yet to receive the list.

Pakistan can get split into 5-6 parts, will not be on world map again: RSS leader Indresh Kumar

India has been keeping a close watch on the resolution Pakistan wants to push at the UNHRC. Pakistan has been seeking an urgent debate on the Kashmir issue. India is however confident that Pakistan will not get the required number for the same.

In order for Pakistan to succeed, it would need a simple majority of the UNHRC members. Voting would be required for a resolution or urgent debate.

To counter Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, India has drawn out a detailed plan. To set the narrative against Pakistan, the external affairs minister, S Jaishankar had engaged several countries. India decided to go on the counteroffensive and raise the human rights violations that Pakistan has been committing. The condition of the minorities in Pakistan, violations in Pakistan occupied Kashmir are some of the issues that India would raise at the forum.

India is confident of beating down the Pakistan narrative as many nations would come to its support. Some of the nations include Japan, Australia, Nepal, Egypt among others.

India hopes to get maximum support during the procedural vote on the Pakistan sponsored debate on Kashmir. India would also look to ensure that there are minimum abstentions of nations that support India. In all India has so far engaged with 47 nations on this issue.

Last month, Pakistan said that it had sent another letter to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The letter highlighted in detail the context and consequences of India scrapping the special status to Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, it said.

Imran Khan govt facing heat after law minister's comment on takeover of Karachi's administration

India has categorically told the international community that its move to remove the special status to Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter and has also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

Earlier on August 4, Qureshi had written to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet and also held a telephonic conversation with her on August 8 on the Kashmir issue, the Foreign Office said.