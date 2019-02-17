  • search
    Pak never gave India MFN status

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 17: Taking strong economic action against Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attack, India on Saturday raised the customs duty to 200 per cent on all goods imported from the neighbouring country, including fresh fruits, cement, petroleum products and mineral ore.

    Also Read | Most Favoured Nation: What does Pakistan stand to lose?

    Items which Pakistan exports to India include fresh fruits, cement, petroleum products, bulk minerals and ores, finished leather, processed minerals, inorganic chemicals, cotton raw, spices, wool, rubber product, alcoholic beverages, medical instruments, marine goods, plastic, dyes and sport goods.

    India granted MFN status to Pakistan way back in 1996, but the neighbouring country had not reciprocated.

    Sunday, February 17, 2019, 10:06 [IST]
