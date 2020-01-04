Pak Muslim leaders visits Gurudwara Nankana Sahib; BJP lambaste at Oppn says, incident justifies CAA

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 04: A delegation of Muslim leaders in Pakistan visited Gurudwara Nankana Sahib on Saturday and interacted with the members of Sikh community there, condemning the Friday's mob attack at the holy shrine.

    On Saturday, several Muslim leaders in Pakistan visited Gurudwara Nankana Sahib, including Pro-Khalistani leader Gopal Chawla.

    On Saturday, condemning the attack on Gurudwara Nankana Sahib the BJP said that the incident justifies amendments made to the citizenship law to protect minorities in three neighbouring countries.

    Today while addressing a conference, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi said that the minorities in Pakistan have been subjected to threats for civil conversion, rapes and violence for decades and the Friday's Nankana incident shows how minorities there are persecuted and why they need citizenship in India.

    Targeting the oppostion parties, Lekhi added that this incident should open the eyes of Congress leaders such as Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Navjot Singh Sidhu, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the leftists and the "urban Naxals" who have been opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 4, 2020, 18:57 [IST]
