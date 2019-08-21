Pak minister writes to UNICEF to remove Priyanka as peace ambassador

New Delhi, Aug 21: Pakistan Minister for Human Rights, Dr Shireen M. Mazari has written to UNICEF Chief stating that UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace, Priyanka Chopra has "publicly endorsed Indian government's position on Jammu & Kashmir."

The Pak Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari has sent a letter to UNICEF to take action against Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and remove her as its peace ambassador for her warmongering comment.

Mazari has shared a picture of the letter on her official Twitter on Wednesday, she wrote, "Ms Chopra has publicly endorsed Indian government position on Kashmir and also supported the nuclear threat issued to Pakistan by the Indian Defence Minister. All this goes completely against the principles of peace and goodwill that Ms. Chopra is supposed to uphold as an UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace."

Sent letter to UNICEF chief regarding UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace Ms Chopra pic.twitter.com/PQ3vwYjTVz — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) August 21, 2019

Earlier, this week PeeCee made headlines for her comment on Kashmir and nuclear war against Pakistan. A social media activist Ayesha Malik confronted Priyanka for her war mongering, has said the Bollywood actor is not a patriot but a nationalist.

Ayesha called out Priyanka at Beautycon over the latter's hypocrisy in styling herself as a champion of humanitarian causes while simultaneously sending out a tweet which many perceived as supporting nuclear warfare.

Priyanka Chopra tweeted during a time when we were this 👌🏽 close to sending nukes to one another. Instead of advocating for peace she tweeted in support of the Indian army pic.twitter.com/LhbMkOW59v — Ayesha Malik (@Spishaa) August 11, 2019

Priyanka was slammed by pro-Pakistani supporters for cheering for her 'Jai Hind' tweet after Balakot strike when tensions between the neighbours were at an all-time high. India had launched an offensive in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after 40 troopers of the Central Reserve Police Force were killed in the car bombing in Pulwama.

Mazari further said that unless Priyanka is removed immediately, the idea of an UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace will become a mockery globally.