Pak links killing of Shujaat Bukhari to UN report on Kashmir

    Even as investigations into the killing of noted journalist, Shujaat Bukhari are underway in India, Pakistan has decided to link his death to the UN report on Kashmir. An official with the Pakistan foreign office said that Bukhari was killed within hours of the UN report.

    File photo of Shujaat Bukhari
    Dr. Mohammad Faisal of the Pakistan foreign office tweeted, "Kashmiri jounalist Shujjat Bukhari's targeted killing within hours of his tweet on the OHCHR report on Jammu & Kashmir - terrible coincidence, raises serious questions - India should investigate and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

    The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights yesterday released its first-ever report on alleged human rights violation in Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and demanded an international probe into it. The report also spoke about the violations in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

    Story first published: Friday, June 15, 2018, 13:15 [IST]
